U.S. to allocate $0 to Armenia, $105 mln to Georgia under spending bill
March 24, 2018 - 12:34 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - U.S. president Donald Trump signed the $1.3 trillion spending bill on Friday, March 23, under which Armenia will receive no assistance from the U.S. while neighboring Georgia will get more than $105 million.
Also, around $421 million will be allocated to Ukraine.
Funds appropriated by the document and made available for assistance for the Eastern Partnership countries are set to advance the implementation of Association Agreements and trade agreements with the European Union, and “to reduce their vulnerability to external economic and political pressure from the Russian Federation,” the document said.
In testimony submitted to the Senate panel drafting the Fiscal Year 2019 foreign aid bill, the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) had called for a targeted $70 million aid package that would fund de-mining and rehabilitation in Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh), implementation of a proposal to deploy gunfire locators along the line-of-contact, the expansion of U.S.-Armenia economic and military partnerships, and support for Armenia as a regional safe haven for at-risk Middle East refugees.
Top stories
Prominent filmmakers and producers joined some of the top legal minds in America on March 16 to form Lights. Camera. Reaction.
Aliyev was standing in front of the Maiden Tower where the Armenian church of the Holy Virgin used to rise up until 1990.
In the video, the teacher asks the children who the enemies of Azerbaijan are, and the kids pronounce “the Armenians” in unison.
Don Boyajian is vigorously making his case in the Democratic primary for New York State’s rural northern 21st Congressional district.
Partner news
Latest news
Syrian Army reportedly captures Faylaq al-Rahman leader Reports have begun to surface that the Syrian army has captured commander Abdel Nasser Shmeir, the leader of Faylaq al-Rahman.
Sharp increases in Alzheimer’s, deaths, costs of care: report New findings from the report show the growing burden of Alzheimer’s on people living with the disease, their families and caregivers.
Kurdish lawmaker handed 18-year jail term in Turkey Another pro-Kurdish lawmaker in Turkey has been slapped with a lengthy sentence for terror-related charges.
Rarely-seen combat vehicle seen rolling into final push for East Ghouta The Syrian army took full control of the district town of Ayn Tarma in Damascus’ East Ghouta region after an almost two-day battle.