Luxembourg foreign minister to pay official visit to Armenia
March 24, 2018 - 21:29 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - At the invitation offoreign minister Edward Nalbandian, minister of foreign and European affairs of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg Jean Asselborn will pay an official visit to Armenia on March 27-28.
While in Yerevan, the European diplomat will hold meetings with Armenian president Serzh Sargsyan and lawmakers at the National Assembly.
The two foreign policy chiefs are set to meet on March 27 and give a joint press conference afterwards.
