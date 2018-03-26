Arkia Airlines beginning regular Tel Aviv-Yerevan flights in mid-May
March 26, 2018 - 11:07 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Arkia Israeli Airlines will launch regular flights from Tel Aviv to Yerevan on May 16, the Armenian General Department of Civil Aviation said in a statement on Monday, March 26.
The Israeli carrier will depart for the Armenian capital each Wednesday.
Currently, Armenia Aircompany also offers regular direct flights to Tel Aviv.
