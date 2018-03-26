Chinese investors planning to launch water production in Armenia
March 26, 2018 - 13:54 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Chinese investors are planning to establish water production in Armenia, the representatives of New Idea said at a meeting with Armenian minister of economic development and investments Suren Karayan on Monday, March 26.
Armenian mineral waters are of very high quality, the investors said, which inspires confidence that the business will succeed.
According to them, the project will have a positive social impact on the communities living nearby.
Karayan said, in turn, that the ministry is ready to assist the Chinese in the whole process and discuss the possibility of providing preferential terms.
