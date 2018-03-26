Nusra Front suffers heavy losses in west Aleppo
March 26, 2018 - 13:27 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Heavy clashes between Al-Qaeda affiliate militia Ha’yat Tahrir al-Sham (better known by its former name, Jabhat al-Nusra) and rival Islamist group Jabhat Tahrir Souriya continue in the western countryside of Aleppo province, Al-Masdar News reports.
In line with its military doctrine, Ha’yat Tahrir al-Sham has been the one doing most of the attacking, whilst Jabhat Tahrir Souriya has been on the defense, repelling wave after wave of attack against its positions across western Aleppo.
Several days ago, Jabhat Tahrir Souriya repelled another big attack on the village of Blinta, destroying at least one BMP-1 armored fighting vehicle (shown above); the rebel group claims that an entire squad of Ha’yat Tahrir al-Sham fighters were present inside the vehicle and died as a result of it being struck.
Last week has seen dozen of Ha’yat Tahrir al-Sham gunmen killed in various (failed) attacks by the Al-Qaeda affiliate militia against Jabhat Tahrir Souriya strongholds across western Aleppo.
Jabhat Tahrir Souriya is a merger between Ahrar al-Sham and Harakat Noor al-Din al-Zenki, many of its fighters and commanders are linked to the Muslim Brotherhood.
Top stories
Meanwhile, New York has moved four places down the ranking to 13th position owing to a weakening of the US dollar in 2017.
"The necessary funds are and will continue being allocated, including those for the purchase of new modern weapons," he said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin made a surprise visit to Syria after a busy weekend that dealt with several regional issues.
Cemil Aksu was arrested on October 25 in the city of Artvin for allegedly “praising crime and criminals” in his social media posts.
Partner news
Latest news
Candidates Tournament: Aronian draws round 12 against Grischuk Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian drew the round 12 match against Alexander Grischuk of Russia at the Berlin-hosted Candidates Tournament.
Chinese investors planning to launch water production in Armenia Armenian mineral waters are of very high quality, the investors said, which inspires confidence that the business will succeed.
Armenian coach trained world figure skating champion Nathan Chen “In this condition, the athlete does not need to look around and somehow react to what is happening,” Arutyunyan said.
Two Armenian boxers snatch WBO, IBO world champion titles Two Armenian boxers - Arsen Goulamirian and Karo Murat - claimed WBO and IBO world champion titles over the weekend.