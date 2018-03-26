Russian warplanes filmed bombing militant targets in Syria in 2016
March 26, 2018 - 16:42 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Russian Ministry of Defence recently released several minutes of footage showing the operations of the Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier against militant targets in Syria, Al-Masdar News reports.
The footage is well over one year old, being from around the time of late-2016, when the carrier, its aircraft and its attached fleet conducted combat operations against militants in the Arab republic.
The video shows Su-33 and MiG-29K naval warplanes in action, striking key militant targets including bases, convoy movements, positions and logistical centers throughout Syria.
The operation carried out by the Admiral Kuznetsov in Syria was first (and so far only) time the aircraft carrier was used in combat since being commissioned in 1990.
During its brief deployment to Syria, the Admiral Kuznetsov reportedly carried out over four hundred combat missions, striking around 1,200 enemy targets.
