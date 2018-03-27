Armenia to receive more import customs duties from EAEU
March 27, 2018 - 13:19 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia will receive 1.2% of all import customs duties of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) instead of the previous 1.1%, according to a draft decision published on the government’s website.
Under the proposed changes in the registration and distribution and of import duties (other equivalent duties, taxes and collections), Belarus and Kazakhstan will receive 4.5% and 7%, respectively, while Kyrgyzstan and Russia will get 1.9% and 85.2%, respectively.
A trade bloc established in 2015, the EAEU was based on the Customs Union of Russia, Kazakhstan, and Belarus. It was later joined by Armenia and Kyrgyzstan. In 2016, Vietnam officially became the first non-regional country to join the bloc. The union is designed to ensure the free movement of goods, services, capital and workers between member countries.
More than 40 countries and international organizations, including China, Indonesia and Israel, as well as some South American countries, have expressed interest in a free trade deal with the EEU. The trade bloc has also held negotiations with South Korea, Egypt and India.
In December, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Serbia could be also included in the EAEU’s free trade zone in the future.
Top stories
Armenia would become a rock-bottom option in the Eastern European region, maybe in the world, for citizenship through investment.
Cryptocurrency fever seems to have spread to the former Soviet republics with Armenia, the land of Mount Ararat, being one of them.
Armenia’s exports grew 25% in 2017 against 2016 to amount $2,242 billion overall, the National Statistical Service reveals.
Fitch Ratings affirmed the sovereign's Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'B+'.
Partner news
Latest news
Russian military to concede key town in Aleppo to Turkish-backed forces Russian military personnel stationed at a small base in the town of Tal Riffat are to leave it to Turkish-backed forces, reports say.
Eater: Armenian restaurant among buzziest new restaurants in Florence Food-tour curator, food writer, and sommelier Coral Sisk divulges the latest trends in the Florentine food scene.
Russia honors French-Armenian legend Michel Legrand French musical composer of Armenian descent Michel Legrand was awarded a Badge of Honor “for contribution to the Russian culture.”
Armenia urges Azerbaijan to get rid of “linguistic workout” “Maybe Azerbaijan is incapable of returning to a constructive field, and it’s necessary to bring them [there],” Nalbandian said.