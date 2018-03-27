// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Eater: Armenian restaurant among buzziest new restaurants in Florence

Eater: Armenian restaurant among buzziest new restaurants in Florence
March 27, 2018 - 14:50 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Culinary news website Eater has unveiled a list of 10 of the buzziest new restaurants and bars in Florence, Italy, which includes an Armenian restaurant.

Food-tour curator, food writer, and sommelier Coral Sisk divulges the latest trends in the Florentine food scene.

Among Sisk’s picks is an Armenian-Georgian newcomer (Ararat Restaurant & Wine Bar).

Once hidden in the outskirts of Florence, one of the city’s favorite international dining options has now opened in the central Sant’Ambrogio quarter.

Ararat serves Armenian-Georgian cuisine with bottles of full-bodied Georgian wine to match. On the menu are hand-formed Georgian dumplings called khinkali, stuffed with potato or spiced ground beef; a variety of grilled meats, including Armenian lula kebab accompanied by roasted tomato and eggplant mashes; a selection of Armenian flatbreads; and Georgian khachapuri, a cheesy bread bordered by a thick, soft crust with a runny egg buried in the middle.

Related links:
Eater.com. The 10 Hottest New Restaurants in Florence
 Top stories
Escalation of Karabakh conflict is inevitable, experts warnEscalation of Karabakh conflict is inevitable, experts warn
An escalation of the military conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan surrounding Nagorno Karabakh is inevitable, a think tank said.
Creative Armenia unites filmmakers, experts for human rights summitCreative Armenia unites filmmakers, experts for human rights summit
Prominent filmmakers and producers joined some of the top legal minds in America on March 16 to form Lights. Camera. Reaction.
Aliyev stands on site of leveled Armenian church to threaten YerevanAliyev stands on site of leveled Armenian church to threaten Yerevan
Aliyev was standing in front of the Maiden Tower where the Armenian church of the Holy Virgin used to rise up until 1990.
Who do pre-school kids in Artsakh and Azerbaijan consider foes?Who do pre-school kids in Artsakh and Azerbaijan consider foes?
In the video, the teacher asks the children who the enemies of Azerbaijan are, and the kids pronounce “the Armenians” in unison.
Partner news
 Articles
Azerbaijan’s violence in April War

Child killed, soldiers beheaded, bodies tortured

 Most popular in the section
How an Armenian woman’s company in U.S. became a billion-dollar corp
Trump reportedly made a move on Armenian woman but was rejected
U.S. to allocate $0 to Armenia, $105 mln to Georgia under spending bill
Vandals confuse Armenians with Jews, damage wrong monument
Home
All news
Overview: Foreign Policy & Diaspora
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Russian military to concede key town in Aleppo to Turkish-backed forces Russian military personnel stationed at a small base in the town of Tal Riffat are to leave it to Turkish-backed forces, reports say.
8,000-year-old medieval 'graffiti' unearthed in Dublin Archaeologists excavated the site of the planned Hodson Bay Dublin Hotel, they came across some seriously stunning finds.
Armenia to receive more import customs duties from EAEU Armenia will receive 1.2% of all import customs duties of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) instead of the previous 1.1%.
Levon Aronian defeated by Fabiano Caruana at Candidates Tournament Caruana leads the tournament with 8.0 points each, while Aronian has the last spot, having collected just 4.0 points.