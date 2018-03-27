Eater: Armenian restaurant among buzziest new restaurants in Florence
March 27, 2018 - 14:50 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Culinary news website Eater has unveiled a list of 10 of the buzziest new restaurants and bars in Florence, Italy, which includes an Armenian restaurant.
Food-tour curator, food writer, and sommelier Coral Sisk divulges the latest trends in the Florentine food scene.
Among Sisk’s picks is an Armenian-Georgian newcomer (Ararat Restaurant & Wine Bar).
Once hidden in the outskirts of Florence, one of the city’s favorite international dining options has now opened in the central Sant’Ambrogio quarter.
Ararat serves Armenian-Georgian cuisine with bottles of full-bodied Georgian wine to match. On the menu are hand-formed Georgian dumplings called khinkali, stuffed with potato or spiced ground beef; a variety of grilled meats, including Armenian lula kebab accompanied by roasted tomato and eggplant mashes; a selection of Armenian flatbreads; and Georgian khachapuri, a cheesy bread bordered by a thick, soft crust with a runny egg buried in the middle.
