€15 million allocated to renovation of Yerevan subway system
March 27, 2018 - 16:59 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A Spanish firm, Agazos SL will carry out the engineering work under the second phase of the restoration of the subway system in Yerevan.
The government is set to approve a draft decision at a cabinet session on Thursday, March 29.
Under the project, the drainage tunnel will be reconstructed and expanded, while the metro tunnels themselves will be renovated.
Also, the stations and service buildings will be upgraded, the subway cars will be restored and modernized, new fire-fighting equipment will be installed, and a center for the training of machinists will open.
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and the European Investment Bank will provide loans of up to €5 million each, while the Armenian government will receive an EU grant in the same amount.
