Armenian teen wins 1st place at Los Angeles County Science Fair
March 28, 2018 - 11:37 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Daron Yacoubian, a 7th grade student at St. Gregory Hovsepian Armenian School, has won first place at the Los Angeles County Science Fair, Junior Engineering Applications Division, Asbarez reports.
His project entitled PorSHA (Portable Solar Heating Apparatus) is a floating solar powered device designed to eliminate the need for a pool heater.
Because of his first-place win, Daron has qualified for the California State Science Fair in April. He also qualifies to participate in the Broadcom National Competition, the premier science and engineering competition for middle school students.
Daron is the son of Dr. Stephan Yacoubian, an orthopedic surgeon,and Maro Yacoubian, an attorney, of Glendale, California.
