Two Armenians among dead in Siberian mall fire (video)
March 29, 2018 - 10:34 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Two Armenians were reported dead in devastating fire at a shopping center in the Russian city of Kemerovo on March 25.
According to local resident Sargis Khumaryan, his son and grandson - Dmitry and Mikhail - were among the casualties of the blaze.
The two had taken the family name Galanin.
Russia’s Deputy Emergency Situations Minister Vladlen Aksyonov said on Wednesday, March 28 that no more reports of missing persons had been received and that the death toll stood at 64, including at least 41 children.
The first funerals have already been held for the victims of the deadly fire, as Russia observed a day of mourning for those killed.
Syrian army uncovers Islamic State weapons factory in Deir ez-Zor (video) the Syrian army uncovered a large weapons factory that was used by the Islamic State to produce mortar shells, IEDs.