Armenia government buildings to switch to solar energy
March 29, 2018 - 13:21 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Headquarters of the Armenian cabinet of ministers is set to fully switch to solar energy, the country's page on Twitter reveals.
The move will be subsequently followed by all governmental buildings.
Currently there are three solar power plants already built in the country, with another seven set to follow by the end of 2018.
