Three HALO Trust employees killed in mine-clearance works in Artsakh

PanARMENIAN.Net - Three employees of the HALO Trust carrying out mine-clearance activities in Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) were killed when a mine exploded on Wednesday, March 28.

In a conversation with PanARMENIAN.Net a spokesman for the Karabakh’s ministry of emergency situations confirmed the report, adding that two others were wounded.

“The accident occurred during landmine clearance activities. More details will be revealed in the future,” Armen Narimanyan said.

According to him, the identity of whose killed and injured is being clarified.

The HALO Trust relies on private donations to clear minefields threatening families in Lachin, Martakert and Hadrut regions that lie outside this boundary. Since 2000, the charity has cleared over 445 minefields, 11,200 landmines, and over 25,300 cluster munitions and other unexploded ordnance in Karabakh.