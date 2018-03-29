Armenia exports grew 40% year-on-year, PM says
March 29, 2018 - 14:06 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia’s exports grew 39.9% in the first two months of 2018 against the same period last year, prime minister Karen Karapetyan said in a Facebook post.
Products worth $322 million were shipped abroad in the reporting period, up from last year’s $230 million, he said.
Imports, meanwhile, expanded by 51.2% to amount to $530 million in January-February.
“The Eurasian Economic Union accounts for 10.7% of all the exports and 12.7% of all the imports,” the prime minister added.
