Paleontologists discover new species of dinosaurs
March 29, 2018 - 15:22 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Among more than 2,000 ancient fossils found in an African excavation, paleontologists have discovered new species of some of the earliest dinosaurs, Newsweek reports.
Paleontologists didn't know much about the early Triassic below the equator before conducting this research. Through a decade of research, nine different month-long digs in two countries, and partnerships across several institutions, paleontologists now better understand how life on earth existed as the first dinosaurs evolved.
The scientists published a series of papers detailing discovered and studied fossils found across Tanzania and Zambia from 252 million years ago. During this time, the Triassic, both countries were part of one enormous landmass called Pangaea, consisting of all the continents squished into one.
On Wednesday, a team of researchers published 13 new studies, as part of a project now totaling 37 papers. Detailed in this research were more than 2,000 new fossils, information about the ancient environment, and fossils of Teleocrater, an early dinosaur relative that was discovered in 2017, according to Discover magazine.
Researchers also found a lizard-like reptile called procolophonid, as well as some very early dinosaurs, according to a press release. By comparing the finds to others made in the southern hemisphere, including Antarctica, researchers were able to draw a more complete understanding of the Triassic world. They published their findings in the Journal of Vertebrate Paleontology.
"These papers highlight what a regional perspective we now have—we have the same fossils from Tanzania, Antarctica, Namibia and more," Christian Sidor, a University of Washington biology professor and curator of vertebrate paleontology at the Burke Museum of Natural History and Culture said in a statement. "We're getting a much better Southern Hemisphere perspective of what's going on in the Triassic."
Top stories
Meanwhile, New York has moved four places down the ranking to 13th position owing to a weakening of the US dollar in 2017.
"The necessary funds are and will continue being allocated, including those for the purchase of new modern weapons," he said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin made a surprise visit to Syria after a busy weekend that dealt with several regional issues.
Cemil Aksu was arrested on October 25 in the city of Artvin for allegedly “praising crime and criminals” in his social media posts.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia unveils new multi-functional drones at arms fair Armenia-made multifunctional unmanned aerial vehicles were unveiled at ArmHiTec-2018, an international exhibition of arms.
EU qualifications 'passports' program now includes Armenia, Canada A Council of Europe project to help refugees have their qualifications recognised abroad was extended to include more countries.
Armenia exports grew 40% year-on-year, PM says Armenia’s exports grew 39.9% in the first two months of 2018 against the same period last year, prime minister Karen Karapetyan said.
Three HALO Trust employees killed in mine-clearance works in Artsakh “The accident occurred during landmine clearance activities. More details will be revealed in the future,” Armen Narimanyan said.