French Secretary of State to arrive in Armenia on March 30
March 29, 2018 - 18:30 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - French Secretary of State to the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne will arrive in Armenia on March 30-31.
While in Yerevan, the French politician will meet president Serzh Sargsyan and foreign minister Edward Nalbandian.
