French Secretary of State to arrive in Armenia on March 30

March 29, 2018 - 18:30 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - French Secretary of State to the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne will arrive in Armenia on March 30-31.

While in Yerevan, the French politician will meet president Serzh Sargsyan and foreign minister Edward Nalbandian.

