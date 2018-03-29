// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Russian foreign minister, OSCE chief to discuss Karabakh in Moscow

March 29, 2018 - 17:52 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The conflict in Nagorno Karabakh will be one of the topics to be discussed at the meeting of Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov and OSCE Secretary General Thomas Greminger, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a weekly briefing.

"On April 5, the Russian foreign minister will meet the OSCE Secretary General who will visit Moscow to attend the 7th Moscow Conference on International Security organized by the defense ministry," Zakharova said.

During the talks, topical issues, in particular, the ways to increase the efficiency of the Organization's activities will be high on the agenda.

