Free bus service offered to NYC Armenian Genocide demo
March 30, 2018 - 11:35 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Free bus transportation will be offered to those wishing to attend the Times Square commemoration of the Armenian Genocide in New York City on April 22, MassisPost reports.
The event is sponsored by the Knights and Daughters of Vartan and is co-sponsored by the AGBU, Armenian Assembly of America, Armenian National Committee of America, ADL-Ramgavars, and the Armenian National Council.
Also participating are the Eastern Diocese of the Armenian Church of America, Eastern Prelacy of the Armenian Church of America, Armenian Missionary Association of America, Armenian Catholic Eparchy of US and Canada, Armenian Church Youth Organization of America, AGBU Young Professionals of New York, Armenian Network of Greater New York, Armenian Youth Federation, New York Armenian Student Association, Homenetmen Scouts, Armenian youth and professional associations and Armenian university and college clubs.
Buses leave from the Armenian Cultural and Educational Center in Watertown, and from Worcester, both in Massachusetts.
Bus transportation to and from Times Square is free, but reservations are required.
Photo. Angel Chevrestt
