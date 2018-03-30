Armenia appreciates France’s efforts in Karabakh process

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia highly appreciates the efforts of France and other countries co-chairing the OSCE Minsk Group in the process of the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, foreign minister Edward Nalbandian said at a meeting with French Secretary of State to the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne.

Nalbandian briefed the French politician on the latest developments in the peace process at a meeting in Yerevan on Friday, March 30.

The two also weighed in on the Summit of Francophonie set to be held in the Armenian capital on October 7-12, preparations and the documents set to be approved at the event.

Nalbandian and Lemoyne discussed bilateral relations and issues of cooperation in various fields, as well as the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement signed between Armenia and the European Union in November 2017.

The CEPA was signed by top EU diplomat Federica Mogherini and Nalbandian in Brussels on November 24. The Armenian government approved the 350-page deal in December of the same year and sent it to the parliament for a final verification in March.