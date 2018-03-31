Hezbollah says "Palestine aspirations still alive"
March 31, 2018 - 11:16 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Friday, March 30 incidents that happened in Gaza protests proved that aspirations of Palestine are still alive and Palestinians are always ready to offer sacrifices for the sake of freedom, Hezbollah Movement said in a statement, IRNA reports.
In a statement published on Friday, Hezbollah emphasized its permanent solidarity with the oppressed Palestinians and their confrontation with occupation.
The protest march participated by large number of people disappointed the conspirators and traitors, the statement reads.
The march is the nation's firm response to the so-called century deal and indicative of the Palestinians' commitment to their historic and national rights, it said.
Hezbollah also expressed condolences over the martyrdom of some youths and wished immediate recovery for those injured.
During the peaceful protests held by Palestinians recently in Gaza Strip, Israeli military forces killed 15 Palestinians most of whom under 16 and injured about 1,500 others. This is while none of the protesters was armed.
Photo. AP
Related links:
Top stories
Park Street, Calcutta’s iconic restaurant and bar street, has at least three other buildings credited to Armenians.
"The necessary funds are and will continue being allocated, including those for the purchase of new modern weapons," he said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin made a surprise visit to Syria after a busy weekend that dealt with several regional issues.
Cemil Aksu was arrested on October 25 in the city of Artvin for allegedly “praising crime and criminals” in his social media posts.
Partner news
Latest news
Number of tourists visiting Armenia tripled in past 10 years The number of tourist arrivals to Armenia has nearly tripled in the past 10 years, the chairwoman of the state tourism committee said.
Armenia appoints new ambassadors to France, Israel President Serzh Sargsyan has appointed Hasmik Tolmajyan and Armen Smbatyan as Armenia’s ambassadors to France and Israel.
Marriott opens The Alexander luxury hotel in Armenia President Serzh Sargsyan attended the inauguration of complex, which is owned and operated by Starwood Hotels and Resorts Worldwide.
Azerbaijan continues violating Karabakh ceasefire The Karabakh frontline units continue controlling the situation on the contact line and protecting their positions.