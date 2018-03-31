New South Wales' Armenian PM reveals details about her family

PanARMENIAN.Net - Australia’s 9News TV has prepared a special report about the life and family of New South Wales premier Gladys Berejiklian who is of Armenian descent.

Berejiklian provided details about her professional activities, at the same time showing her big Armenian family.

The prime minister’s family, in particular, shared their memories of what the official was like as a child.

Berejiklian said she prefers to devote all her spare time to her parents, sisters and their children.

The Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) rolled out an Armenian red carpet for Berejiklian during her visit to Washington, DC as part of Australia's largest ever trade delegation to the United States in late February.

Berejiklian joined the Liberal Party in 1993 and was first elected to represent Willoughby in the NSW Parliament in 2003, becoming NSW Transport Minister in 2011, Treasurer in 2015 and ascending to the position of NSW Premier in 2017, only the second woman to hold that post.

Alongside her successes in each of these positions, Berejiklian has been instrumental in representing Australian Armenian community concerns, advocating for state and federal recognition of the Armenian Genocide, supporting Republic of Artsakh freedom, and expanding Australia-Armenia ties.