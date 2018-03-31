Azerbaijan continues violating Karabakh ceasefire
March 31, 2018 - 14:34 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - More than 250 ceasefire violations - some 3000 shots - by Azerbaijani armed forces were registered on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh in the period between March 25 and 31.
The Karabakh frontline units continue controlling the situation on the contact line and protecting their positions.
Around 150 ceasefire violations - more than 3500 shots - by Azerbaijani armed forces were registered on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh in the period between March 18 and 24.
