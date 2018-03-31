Marriott opens The Alexander luxury hotel in Armenia

PanARMENIAN.Net - Marriott International opened a luxury hotel, The Alexander, in downtown Yerevan on Saturday, March 31.

Armenian president Serzh Sargsyan attended the inauguration of the complex, which is owned and operated by Starwood Hotels and Resorts Worldwide, LLC.

Sargsyan toured the newly-opened hotel to learn more about the investments, jobs and the quality of services.

A part of the world-renowned chain of Luxury Collection Hotels owned by Marriott International, The Alexander meets the best international standards and was built with quality materials and furnishings.

About $54 million were invested in the project. The hotel, which can accommodate up to 230 visitors simultaneously, provides 144 jobs with an average salary of AMD 280,000 (apx. $580). Executives say the number of people employed may reach 170 in the near future.

According to information posted on Starwood's website, the facility will offer a variety of luxury rooms, including family suites and a presidential suite, as well as at least four eateries and bars, including Gabriel’s Bar And Lounge, The Keys Cigar Lounge, Atelier 1797 Penthouse Bar & Grill and Gabriel’s Pastry Shop.

Currently, there are two Marriott hotels in Armenia - one in Yerevan, not far from The Alexander, and the other in the resort town of Tsaghkadzor.