Syrian army sends reconciliation offer to rebels in Dara’a, Al-Quneitra
April 2, 2018 - 16:39 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - With their East Ghouta operations concluding this week, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) is gearing up for a major offensive in rebel-held Dara’a and Al-Quneitra, Al-Masdar News says.
Similar to their recent East Ghouta operation, the Syrian army sent delegates to the rebel-held towns in both Dara’a and Al-Quneitra in an effort to convince the militants to accept a reconciliation agreement.
However, the rebel forces in southern Syria have rejected the government’s reconciliation offer and vowed to continue their fight against the Syrian Arab Army (SAA).
In response to the failed talks, the Syrian army has begun redeploying troops from eastern Damascus to southern Syria, which has increased tensions in several areas.
Over the last 72 hours, the Syrian Arab Army and rebels have exchanged hostilities on a number of occasions, with the primary hot-zone being inside the provincial capital.
The tensions are now reaching pre-2016 levels, when both the government and militants traded offensives inside Dara’a city.
