"Great Armenians" meet in London for dinner
April 3, 2018 - 14:27 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Famous Armenian cellist Narek Hakhnazaryan, Arsenal midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan and businessman and philanthropist Ruben Vardanyan have met in London.
“Wonderful dinner with friends and great Armenians,” Hakhnazaryan captioned an Instagram post.
Mkhitaryan’s sister Monika was also spotted dining with the group.
