Kim Kardashian says Armenian heritage holds deep meaning to her
April 3, 2018 - 12:48 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has said in a recent interview that her Armenian heritage holds a deep meaning to her.
The Armenian-American TV personality and her longtime makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic recently announced their eyeshadow collab for KKW Beauty called #KKWxMARIO.The names of the shadows clearly hold special meaning — including the shades "Armenian" and "Albanian."
In an interview with Refinery29, the two were asked whether their heritage impact the way they approach beauty.
"We both feel like our heritage holds such a deep meaning to [us]. We talk about it all the time," Kardashian said.
"Mario came with me to Armenia. We just talk about our culture all the time. We thought it was a perfect fit to name shadows after who we are."
Kim and her sisters went to Armenia in 2015 to visit with their cousins and bring awareness to their country's struggles.
"I'm always on the phone with my mom speaking Albanian in front of Kim, and I always talk to her about Albanian culture. I think with Kim, when it comes to glam, Kim always wants to look ethnic," Dedivanovic said.
