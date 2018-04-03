Lithuania parliament to soon ratify EU-Armenia deal
April 3, 2018 - 18:50 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Lithuanian foreign minister Linas Linkevicius will introduce the new agreement signed between Armenia and the European Union to the government on Wednesday, April 4.
The CEPA (Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement) between the EU and Armenia was signed by Mogherini and Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian in Brussels on November 24. The Armenian government approved the 350-page deal in December and sent it to the parliament for final ratification two weeks ago.
After the Lithuanian government's confirmation, the agreement will be sent to the foreign relations committee of the parliament for ratification.
