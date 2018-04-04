Armenian village in Karabakh 'a showcase of postwar reconstruction'
April 4, 2018 - 10:49 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Eurasianet.org has unveiled an article about how a village in Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) which was virtually destroyed by the Azerbaijani army has become an example of postwar reconstruction.
Two years ago, Azerbaijani troops entered the village of Talish, less than a kilometer from the line of contact separating Armenian and Azerbaijani forces in Karabakh. In the fighting that ensued, Armenian forces managed to beat back the advance, but the village of about 540 residents – all ethnic Armenians – was virtually destroyed.
While some of Talish's men stayed behind to fight, all the women and elderly were evacuated.
Now, Talish has become a cause célèbre with Armenians both in the region and in its wealthy diaspora. The financing of the reconstruction has been shared by the de facto Karabakh government and the diaspora-run “Hayastan” All-Armenian Fund.
So far, 17 houses and an events hall have been reconstructed, and the water system totally renovated.
Further reconstruction plans include 25 additional houses and rebuilding curbs and sidewalks with decorative bricks, new streetlights. A new school and kindergarten are scheduled to open in September for the beginning of the school year. The de facto Ministry of Agriculture has developed a program to boost the region's economy, including supplying new farm equipment.
But not everything is being rebuilt: The houses closest to the line of contact with Azerbaijani forces are going to remain in ruins. “They are on the frontline and visible by the enemy, so they won't be rebuilt or inhabited,” said Vilen Petrosyan, the village's mayor.
Top stories
An animated film dedicated to the Armenian Genocide took the first prize at the Global India International Film Festival.
An escalation of the military conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan surrounding Nagorno Karabakh is inevitable, a think tank said.
Prominent filmmakers and producers joined some of the top legal minds in America on March 16 to form Lights. Camera. Reaction.
Aliyev was standing in front of the Maiden Tower where the Armenian church of the Holy Virgin used to rise up until 1990.
Partner news
Topic
Latest news
Former California Supreme Court Justice Armand Arabian dies at 83 Armand Arabian died in his sleep at his home in the San Fernando Valley, said Robert Armand Arabian, his son.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan says is cautious of CSKA Moscow threat Speaking at the club’s training ground London Colney on Wednesday lunchtime Mkhitaryan said: “There are no easy teams to play."
Google Maps adds 39 new languages, including Armenian Google Maps is adding 39 new languages — spoken by an estimated 1.25 billion people worldwide — including Armenian.
NASA plans to send robot bees to Mars Literally called Marsbees, the little bots are "flapping wing flyers of a bumblebee size with cicada-sized wings," NASA officials wrote.