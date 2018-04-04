// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Armenia defense chief comments on possible purchase of new Iskanders

April 4, 2018 - 11:18 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia is working with all its partners, including Russia, when it comes to the issue of arms deliveries, defense minister Vigen Sargsyan said, answering a question about whether Yerevan is expecting a loan from Russia for the shipment of new Iskander systems.

“We are constantly working with all our partners on a possible supply of weapons, including within the financial tools that exist,” Sargsyan said.

An Armenian delegation headed by the minister is participating in the 7th Moscow Conference on International Security.

Armenia first received Iskander short-range ballistic missile systems in 2016 which were for the first time showcased at a parade marking the 25th anniversary of Armenia’s independence.

