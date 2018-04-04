Armenian singer Sirusho, SOAD drummer record new song

PanARMENIAN.Net - Famous Armenian singer Sirusho and System Of A Down drummer John Dolmayan have recorded a song together.

“It was a pleasure to work with one of the greatest drummers in the world!” Sirusho captioned a post on Instagram.

“So yes,John and I recorded a song together for his solo album which I hope will be coming out soon.

Dolmayan is also the drummer for the band Indicator and former drummer for Scars on Broadway.

His energetic live performances with System of a Down over the years have garnered him critical acclaim. Loudwire listed him as one of the Top 66 Hard Rock + Metal Drummers Of All Time , with Dolmayan being ranked at #31.