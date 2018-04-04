Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian “got back to the roots” in Armenia

PanARMENIAN.Net - Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian has recalled a trip he took to Armenia back in 2010, saying that he “spent a few months in the motherland” and got back to his roots.

Ohanian's mother was born in Germany, while his father is the son of Armenian immigrants.

In a fresh interview with The New York Times, the entrepreneur was asked about the break he took to work on microfinance in Armenia as a fellow for Kiva, a non-profit organization that allows people to lend money via the Internet to low-income entrepreneurs and students in more than 80 countries.

“I needed to get away from tech, so I spent a few months in the motherland, just volunteering for Kiva,” he said.

“I was unplugged, got back to my roots, met a bunch of Armenian entrepreneurs making wine or selling clothes — just good old-fashioned businesses making a thing and selling it.”

Ohanian started dating tennis star Serena Williams after first meeting her at a lunch in 2015. In a Reddit post confirming her engagement in 2017, Williams traced their lunch back to Rome, where Ohanian ultimately proposed.