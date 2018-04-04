Armenia dried fruit production grows 7.6 times year-on-year
April 4, 2018 - 14:59 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The production of dried fruits in Armenia grew 7.6 times in January-February 2018 against the same period last year.
According to data provided by the National Statistical Service, 22.7 tons of fruit were dried in the first two months of the year, up from just 3 tons dried in 2017.
Meanwhile, the fresh fruit production grew by 28.7% to amount to 173.9 tons from last year’s 135 tons.
Also, 32.6% more vegetables were produced in the reporting period.
