Armenia president paying official visit to the Vatican and Italy
April 4, 2018 - 16:22 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian president Serzh Sargsyan is paying an official visit to the Holy See (Vatican), where he will have meetings with His Holiness Pope Francis, Secretary of State of the Holy See, Cardinal Pietro Parolini, and will attend the unveiling of the statue of Doctor of the Ecumenical Church, Saint Gregory of Narek in the Vatican.
Afterwards, an ecumenical ceremony will be held, attended by Pope Francis, His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, and His Holiness Aram I, Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia.
On the margins of his April 4-6 visit, the president will also meet Fra’ Giacomo Dalla Torre del Tempio di Sanguinetto, Lieutenant of the Grand Master of the Sovereign Order of Malta.
A cooperation agreement will be signed between the Armenia and the Sovereign Military Hospitaller Order of Saint John of Jerusalem of Rhodes and of Malta, after which Sargsyan and Fra’ Giacomo Dalla Torre del Tempio di Sanguinetto address the media.
Sargsyan is also scheduled to pay a working visit to the Italy, where he will meet with president Sergio Mattarella, president of the Senate Maria Elisabetta Alberti Casellati and president of the Chamber of Deputies Roberto Fico.
