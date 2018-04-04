// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

NASA plans to send robot bees to Mars

NASA plans to send robot bees to Mars
April 4, 2018 - 17:53 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - NASA has two teams of researchers working to design a robotic bee that can fly on Mars, Live Science reports.

The space agency announced the project on March 30. It's in its early stages, but the idea is to replace modern rovers — which are slow, bulky and very expensive — with swarms of sensor-studded, fast-moving micro-bots that can cover much more ground at a relatively low cost.

Literally called Marsbees, the little bots are "flapping wing flyers of a bumblebee size with cicada-sized wings," NASA officials wrote.

As previously reported, the largest species of bumblebee grows to be up to 1.6 inches (4 centimeters) long, but the American bumblebee is about a quarter of that size. Cicada wings, according to a range of formal scientific descriptions, can vary from 1.2 inches (3 centimeters) to more than double that length, depending on the species.

The Guardian reported that these "bees" will not only map the Martian terrain but also collect samples of the planet's thin air, in hopes of finding methane gas — a possible sign of life. NASA's Curiosity rover has detected low levels of the gas previously, Science reported, though whether it was biologically produced is unknown.

Flapping-wing bots are pretty uncommon on Earth, the NASA statement noted, because rotary-wing bots like quadcopters are much more popular. But the flapping-wing design allows the team to integrate certain low-power, highly efficient technologies that will be important on the Red Planet, where the bots will have to return regularly to their home base to recharge.

Marsbees are still in their very early stages, with a team at the University of Alabama working on numerical models and a Japanese team slated to design and test a micro-flapping-bot prototype.

Related links:
Lenta.ru: НАСА отправит на Марс пчел
Live Science. NASA Has a Plan to Put Robot Bees on Mars
 Top stories
Apple gets permission to sell two new iPads in Eurasian Economic UnionApple gets permission to sell two new iPads in Eurasian Economic Union
The EEC - overseeing Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan - has approved "A1893" and "A1954" models.
Samsung requests trademark for ‘Micro QLED’Samsung requests trademark for ‘Micro QLED’
Samsung Electronics has filed a new trademark for “Micro QLED” with the Korean patent office, according to a news report.
Armenia aspires to be Silicon Valley of South Caucasus: EurasiaNetArmenia aspires to be Silicon Valley of South Caucasus: EurasiaNet
Armenia's government prioritizes information technology with measures like tax breaks and educational programs, the article says.
Tesla's electric Semi truck prices start from $150,000Tesla's electric Semi truck prices start from $150,000
Most long-haul diesel trucks are priced around $120,000 and cost tens of thousands of dollars to operate each year.
Partner news
 Articles
Armenia’s smart cribs sing a lullaby and tell a story

Bringing comfort, design and more

 Most popular in the section
What devices is Portrait Lighting on and how does it work?
Partners from all around the globe: Zangi conquering B2B market
Armenian app Dinebook helps reserve restaurant tables in Yerevan
Armenian game Shadowmatic among Google Play’s Best Innovative Games
Home
All news
Overview: IT & Technology
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Former California Supreme Court Justice Armand Arabian dies at 83 Armand Arabian died in his sleep at his home in the San Fernando Valley, said Robert Armand Arabian, his son.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan says is cautious of CSKA Moscow threat Speaking at the club’s training ground London Colney on Wednesday lunchtime Mkhitaryan said: “There are no easy teams to play."
Blogger says expensive air tickets, hotels deter tourists from Armenia According to blogger Alexander Lapshin, it is nearly impossible to find a hotel under 50 euros in the Armenian capital.
Armenia president paying official visit to the Vatican and Italy Afterwards, an ecumenical ceremony will be held, attended by Pope Francis, His Holiness Karekin II and His Holiness Aram I.