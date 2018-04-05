// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

St. Gregory of Narek statue unveiled in the Vatican

St. Gregory of Narek statue unveiled in the Vatican
April 5, 2018 - 16:46 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - A statue Armenian monk St. Gregory of Narek was unveiled in the Vatican on Thursday, April 5, with Armenian president Serzh Sargsyan attending the event.

At the end of Pope Francis’ visit to Armenia in June 2016, the pope was given a small statue of St. Gregory of Narek, a gift from Armenia’s President Serzh Sargsyan. A large replica of the statue will be installed at the Vatican gardens on Thursday, April 5, in the presence of Armenian president Serzh Sargsyan, Catholicos Karekin II, who is head of the Armenian Apostolic Church, along with other Armenian dignitaries.

An Armenian monk, theologian and poet of the 10th century, St. Gregory of Narek is venerated as a saint by the Catholic Church and the Armenian Apostolic Church, the Armenian national Church of Eastern Orthodoxy. Pope Francis proclaimed Gregory of Narek a Doctor of the Church during an April 2015 Mass for the centenary of Armenian Genocide.

At the end of Pope Francis’ visit to Armenia in June 2016, the pope was given a small statue of St. Gregory of Narek, a gift from Armenia’s President Serzh Sargsyan. A large replica of the statue will be installed at the Vatican gardens on Thursday, April 5, in the presence of Armenian president Serzh Sargsyan, Catholicos Karekin II, who is head of the Armenian Apostolic Church, along with other Armenian dignitaries.

The two-meter bronze statue was authored by prominent Armenian artist Davit Yerevantsi, while the architect of the project is Mikayel Hasratyan.

The statue was made in two copies, with the second one installed in Etchmiadzin, the seat of the Catholicos, the supreme head of the Armenian Church.

Prior to the event, Armenian ambassador to the Holy See Mikayel Minasyan said that the installation of the statue St. Gregory of Narek seems like a piece of Armenia is placed in the Vatican.

 Top stories
Armenian Genocide animated short takes 1st prize at Global India festArmenian Genocide animated short takes 1st prize at Global India fest
An animated film dedicated to the Armenian Genocide took the first prize at the Global India International Film Festival.
Escalation of Karabakh conflict is inevitable, experts warnEscalation of Karabakh conflict is inevitable, experts warn
An escalation of the military conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan surrounding Nagorno Karabakh is inevitable, a think tank said.
Creative Armenia unites filmmakers, experts for human rights summitCreative Armenia unites filmmakers, experts for human rights summit
Prominent filmmakers and producers joined some of the top legal minds in America on March 16 to form Lights. Camera. Reaction.
Aliyev stands on site of leveled Armenian church to threaten YerevanAliyev stands on site of leveled Armenian church to threaten Yerevan
Aliyev was standing in front of the Maiden Tower where the Armenian church of the Holy Virgin used to rise up until 1990.
Partner news
 Articles
And the Pulitzer Prize went to… a lot of Armenians

Honored as the best in literature, journalism

 Most popular in the section
How an Armenian woman’s company in U.S. became a billion-dollar corp
Trump reportedly made a move on Armenian woman but was rejected
U.S. to allocate $0 to Armenia, $105 mln to Georgia under spending bill
New South Wales' Armenian PM reveals details about her family
Home
All news
Overview: Foreign Policy & Diaspora
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Iraqi forces, U.S.-backed forces consider joint operation in Syria Iraqi forces and US-backed Syrian paramilitary groups are seriously contemplating a joint operation against Islamic State.
Greece to deploy 7,000 troops near border with Turkey Defense Minister Panos Kammenos said 7,000 service members were being moved to the islands and a border area in northeast Greece.
Passenger traffic in two Armenian airports grows by over 9% According to the data, 3439 tons of cargo were transported at Zvartnots in the first three months of 2018, down from last year’s 4894 tons.
Marijuana causes significant increase in fatal car crashes: study Researchers used 25 years of data on car crashes in the United States in which at least one person died.