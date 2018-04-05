Lithuanian government approves new Armenia-EU agreement

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Lithuanian government on Thursday, April 5 approved the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA) signed between Yerevan and the European Union, Armenia’s ambassador to Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia Tigran Mkrtchyan said in a tweet.

The CEPA (Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement) between the EU and Armenia was signed by Mogherini and Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian in Brussels on November 24. The Armenian government approved the 350-page deal in December and sent it to the parliament for final ratification two weeks ago.

After the Lithuanian government's confirmation, the agreement will be sent to the parliament for ratification.