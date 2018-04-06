// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Jordan reportedly asks Syrian army to push back Daraa offensive

Jordan reportedly asks Syrian army to push back Daraa offensive
April 6, 2018 - 12:00 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Jordanian regime has asked the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) to delay their upcoming Dara’a offensive in order to convince the rebel forces to reconcile with the government, Al-Masdar News reports citing a military source.

The source added that the Syrian army has agreed to respect Jordan’s request and will once again attempt to hold reconciliation talks with the militant groups in Dara’a.

Previously, the Syrian Army and Russian military sent a delegation to Dara’a to negotiate a reconciliation deal that was similar to the East Ghouta agreement; however, the rebels rejected offer.

The rebels then released a statement rejecting the offer and vowed to continue their fight against the Syrian government.

Related links:
Al-Masdar News. Exclusive: Jordan asks Syrian Army to delay Daraa offensive
 Top stories
Syrian army launches operation to capture key East Ghouta townSyrian army launches operation to capture key East Ghouta town
According to a source, the Syrian army attacked several axes around Mesraba in a bid to overwhelm the Islamist rebels that defend the town.
The Armenian touch in Calcutta architecture: The HinduThe Armenian touch in Calcutta architecture: The Hindu
Park Street, Calcutta’s iconic restaurant and bar street, has at least three other buildings credited to Armenians.
Azerbaijan says will equip army with Azerbaijan says will equip army with "new modern weapons"
"The necessary funds are and will continue being allocated, including those for the purchase of new modern weapons," he said.
Putin on surprise visit to Syria, orders withdrawal of Russian troopsPutin on surprise visit to Syria, orders withdrawal of Russian troops
Russian President Vladimir Putin made a surprise visit to Syria after a busy weekend that dealt with several regional issues.
Partner news
 Articles
The Queen of Thieves

New York’s first female crime boss

 Most popular in the section
First bitcoin ATM Installed in Georgia
Singapore named world's most expensive city for a fifth year running
Putin says Russia will launch mission to Mars in 2019
China testing AI-equipped unmanned tanks
Home
All news
Overview: World
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Armenian philanthropists will receive Global Humanitarian Award Peter and Irene Vosbikian are longtime members of the Assembly, and continue to be leading figures in advocacy and philanthropy.
Thomas de Waal: Will Armenia’s transition bring change? “Serzh Sargsyan has methodically put in place pieces of a puzzle that can push Armenia forward,” the article on Carnegie Europe says.
Mkhitaryan update: The Armenian will miss Southampton clash He said: ”He has a knee problem, we don't know how bad it is, we need to assess it in the morning but he will certainly be out for Sunday."
Levon Aronian plays one more draw at Grenke Chess Classic Fabiano Caruana of the United States, Nikita Vitiugov and Vachier-Lagrave lead the tournament with 3.5 points each.