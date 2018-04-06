Jordan reportedly asks Syrian army to push back Daraa offensive
April 6, 2018
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Jordanian regime has asked the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) to delay their upcoming Dara’a offensive in order to convince the rebel forces to reconcile with the government, Al-Masdar News reports citing a military source.
The source added that the Syrian army has agreed to respect Jordan’s request and will once again attempt to hold reconciliation talks with the militant groups in Dara’a.
Previously, the Syrian Army and Russian military sent a delegation to Dara’a to negotiate a reconciliation deal that was similar to the East Ghouta agreement; however, the rebels rejected offer.
The rebels then released a statement rejecting the offer and vowed to continue their fight against the Syrian government.
