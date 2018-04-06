// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Syrian army begins major counter-assault against Jaysh Al-Izza

Syrian army begins major counter-assault against Jaysh Al-Izza
April 6, 2018

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) launched a powerful counter-attack against the militants of Jaysh Al-Izza on Thursday, April 5, following an assault by the aforementioned Islamist group in the northern countryside of Hama.

According to a military report from Hama, the Syrian army heavily bombarded Jaysh Al-Izza’s positions inside the towns of Lataminah, and Kafr Zita, scoring several direct hits on the enemy defenses in the process.

The Syrian Army’s attack was conducted in retaliation for Jaysh Al-Izza’s prior attack on the recently reconciled towns in the southern countryside of Hama.

