Syrian army begins major counter-assault against Jaysh Al-Izza
April 6, 2018 - 15:13 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) launched a powerful counter-attack against the militants of Jaysh Al-Izza on Thursday, April 5, following an assault by the aforementioned Islamist group in the northern countryside of Hama.
According to a military report from Hama, the Syrian army heavily bombarded Jaysh Al-Izza’s positions inside the towns of Lataminah, and Kafr Zita, scoring several direct hits on the enemy defenses in the process.
The Syrian Army’s attack was conducted in retaliation for Jaysh Al-Izza’s prior attack on the recently reconciled towns in the southern countryside of Hama.
Top stories
According to a source, the Syrian army attacked several axes around Mesraba in a bid to overwhelm the Islamist rebels that defend the town.
Park Street, Calcutta’s iconic restaurant and bar street, has at least three other buildings credited to Armenians.
"The necessary funds are and will continue being allocated, including those for the purchase of new modern weapons," he said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin made a surprise visit to Syria after a busy weekend that dealt with several regional issues.
Partner news
Latest news
Italy says Armenia is of strategic importance for Rome Armenia and the South Caucasus in general have a strategic importance for Italy, president Sergio Mattarella has said.
Major ski resort complex to be built in Armenia Mount Maymekh will become a skiing zone under a new project which will attract about $30 million in investments and create some 1600 jobs.
Ralph Yirikian gives a lecture at the American University of Armenia The audience learned about the important steps of business ethics in VivaCell-MTS, as well as with the company’s core values.
GOP House candidate blames gun control for Armenian Genocide “I’m Armenian, and the Ottoman Empire ― they took the guns from the Armenians,” Nevada congressional candidate Danny Tarkanian said.