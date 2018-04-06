Major ski resort complex to be built in Armenia

PanARMENIAN.Net - Mount Maymekh in Armenia will turn into a ski complex under a new project which will attract about $30 million in investments and create some 1600 jobs.

Investor Tigran Harutyunyan revealed at the presentation of the program on Friday, April 6 that the province of Lori was chosen for the massive potential it possesses for the development of tourism, stressing, in particular, the pure nature and the Pambak Mountain Range.

All the necessary infrastructures will be built for the year-round project, including special lanes, high-tech cables cars, as well as entertainment options for summer activities.

Director of Maymekh Ski Resort Mher Baghdasaryan detailed the geographical and climatic peculiarities of the project and its commercial value.

According to him, the complex will operate all year round with a capacity to host 2000 visitors each day.

In the first stage of the initiative, hotels, shopping centers, restaurants, shops and other facilities will be built

The resort is expected to help develop the tourism sector in the northern Armenian province and liven up the community life.