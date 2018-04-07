300 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered in past week

PanARMENIAN.Net - Some 300 ceasefire violations - more than 3000 shots - by Azerbaijani armed forces were registered on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh in the period between April 1 and 7.

The Karabakh frontline units mainly refrained from retaliating to continue controlling the situation on the contact line.

More than 250 ceasefire violations - some 3000 shots - by Azerbaijani armed forces were registered on the contact line with Karabakh the week before.