300 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered in past week
April 7, 2018 - 15:03 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Some 300 ceasefire violations - more than 3000 shots - by Azerbaijani armed forces were registered on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh in the period between April 1 and 7.
The Karabakh frontline units mainly refrained from retaliating to continue controlling the situation on the contact line.
More than 250 ceasefire violations - some 3000 shots - by Azerbaijani armed forces were registered on the contact line with Karabakh the week before.
