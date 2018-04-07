Syrian army drones target rebel artillery in east Damascus

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian military is currently targeting militant artillery positions with unmanned combat drones over the rebel-held east Damascus district city of Douma, Al-Masdar News reports.

According to sources, at least five combat drones of the Iranian-built Mohajer-6 type are loitering over Douma at the present time, firing on rebel artillery with guided munitions as soon as shells are let off.

According to journalist Ibrahim Joudeh, Syrian military combat drones have so far managed to destroy several Jaysh al-Islam rocket launchers in the farmland area around Douma city that were spotted after firing.

The drone strikes are a direct response to Jaysh al-Islam’s shelling residential areas of Damascus city with rocket artillery and mortars – an attack which has now left at least 5 civilians dead and another 30 wounded.