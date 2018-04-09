Azerbaijani troops fire towards Armenian positions from Nakhijevan

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Azerbaijani armed forces on April 7 and the night through the next day violated the ceasefire for several times from Nakhijevan and opened fire towards the Armenian positions.

The Azeri troops mainly employed firearms, Armenian defense ministry spokesman Artsrun Hovhannisyan said in a Facebook post.

The Armenian side took retaliatory measures to silence the rivals.

“The Armenian defense ministry calls on Azerbaijani units to refrain from further provocations and warns that nothing will remain unaddressed,” Hovhannisyan said.

The border situation near Nakhijevan is relatively calm, armed incidents are rare there.