Azerbaijani troops fire towards Armenian positions from Nakhijevan
April 9, 2018 - 10:33 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Azerbaijani armed forces on April 7 and the night through the next day violated the ceasefire for several times from Nakhijevan and opened fire towards the Armenian positions.
The Azeri troops mainly employed firearms, Armenian defense ministry spokesman Artsrun Hovhannisyan said in a Facebook post.
The Armenian side took retaliatory measures to silence the rivals.
“The Armenian defense ministry calls on Azerbaijani units to refrain from further provocations and warns that nothing will remain unaddressed,” Hovhannisyan said.
The border situation near Nakhijevan is relatively calm, armed incidents are rare there.
Top stories
“I’m Armenian, and the Ottoman Empire ― they took the guns from the Armenians,” Nevada congressional candidate Danny Tarkanian said.
Turkish forces mainly used German rifles and other weapons to carry out the Genocide of the Armenian people, a new report has found.
An animated film dedicated to the Armenian Genocide took the first prize at the Global India International Film Festival.
An escalation of the military conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan surrounding Nagorno Karabakh is inevitable, a think tank said.
Partner news
Latest news
Former president Serzh Sargsyan to stay in power, acting PM hints Acting prime minister Karen Karapetyan said former president Serzh Sargsyan will be nominated for the post of “the first face”.
Syrian army elite troops launch final assault on Douma In the engagement, the Tiger Forces Division, backed up by pro-government Palestinian fighters, assaulted Douma from the west and south.
Iranians reportedly killed, wounded in Israeli strike on Syrian airbase Claiming to be quoting journalists on the ground, the Russian Federal News Agency has reported that two Iranian servicemen were killed.
Armenia president accepts resignation of government Prime minister Karen Karapetyan submitted to president Armen Sarkissian the resignation of his government on April 9.