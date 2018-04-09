Lavrov: OSCE mediators "promoting new ideas" for Karabakh settlement
April 9, 2018 - 12:32 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov said on Sunday, April 8 that the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs are "promoting some new ideas" for the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.
The parties to the conflict need to abandon their distrust of each other in order to advance in the negotiations, at the same time making use of the achievements of the Kazan summit of 2011, Lavrov said.
"The most important thing is to move away from distrust, which is still sometimes manifested during the talks, and concentrate on realistic, pragmatic ideas that are available," he said in response to a question by the Armenian media.
"Although the parties so agree conceptually that this is necessary, difficulties arise when everything starts to take shape in concrete formulations," the Russian foreign policy chief said.
"I think we will continue to consistently overcome them and achieve results."
The Azerbaijani armed forces on April 7 and the night through the next day violated the ceasefire for several times from Nakhijevan and opened fire towards the Armenian positions.
