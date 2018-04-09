Queen Elizabeth II congratulates new Armenian president

PanARMENIAN.Net - Her Majesty the Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland congratulated Armen Sarkissian on assuming the post of the Armenian president on Monday, April 9.

“I would like to extend my sincere congratulations on your inauguration as president of the Republic of Armenia," Her Majesty said.

"I send my best wishes to you and the people of Armenia and look forward to continuing the excellent relations between our two countries."

The former ambassador to the United Kingdom, Sarkissian was sworn in as the country’s fourth president at a special sitting of the National Assembly at the Sports and Concert Complex in Yerevan.