// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Israeli warplanes reportedly continue flying near Syrian border

Israeli warplanes reportedly continue flying near Syrian border
April 10, 2018 - 09:54 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Israeli warplanes launched several missiles into Syria on Monday, April 9, striking the strategic T-4 Military Airport in eastern Homs from the Lebanese border.

As a result of the attack, at least 14 military personnel were killed, including members of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Not long after launching the attack, the Israeli Air Force would continue to violate Lebanese airspace, flying several times over the Syrian-Lebanese border, Al-Masdar reported on Tuesday citing a military source.

The Israeli warplanes reportedly also conducted several flights over southern Lebanon, with a high concentration on the Nabatiyeh Governorate, the National News Agency reported.

Related links:
Al-Masdar News. Israeli warplanes continue to fly near Syrian border: report
 Top stories
Syrian army launches operation to capture key East Ghouta townSyrian army launches operation to capture key East Ghouta town
According to a source, the Syrian army attacked several axes around Mesraba in a bid to overwhelm the Islamist rebels that defend the town.
The Armenian touch in Calcutta architecture: The HinduThe Armenian touch in Calcutta architecture: The Hindu
Park Street, Calcutta’s iconic restaurant and bar street, has at least three other buildings credited to Armenians.
Azerbaijan says will equip army with Azerbaijan says will equip army with "new modern weapons"
"The necessary funds are and will continue being allocated, including those for the purchase of new modern weapons," he said.
Putin on surprise visit to Syria, orders withdrawal of Russian troopsPutin on surprise visit to Syria, orders withdrawal of Russian troops
Russian President Vladimir Putin made a surprise visit to Syria after a busy weekend that dealt with several regional issues.
Partner news
 Articles
The Queen of Thieves

New York’s first female crime boss

 Most popular in the section
First bitcoin ATM Installed in Georgia
Singapore named world's most expensive city for a fifth year running
Putin says Russia will launch mission to Mars in 2019
China testing AI-equipped unmanned tanks
Home
All news
Overview: World
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Vardan Minasyan re-appointed Armenia football team boss Former chief coach of the Armenian national football team Vardan Minasyan was re-appointed in the position on April 10.
Science may have figured out why humans have eyebrows The new a digital model of a fossil skull, thought to be between 125,000 and 300,000 years old, of an extinct species.
Visa waiver process set to launch with ratification of EU-Armenia deal According to him, the visa waiver is a commitment of two sides, and the European Union will provide Armenia with an action plan.
Scientists uncover more interesting facts about chocolate Scientists are uncovering evidence that turns chocolate from an enemy of the waistline to a virtue for emotional and sexual well-being.