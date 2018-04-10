Israeli warplanes reportedly continue flying near Syrian border
April 10, 2018 - 09:54 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Israeli warplanes launched several missiles into Syria on Monday, April 9, striking the strategic T-4 Military Airport in eastern Homs from the Lebanese border.
As a result of the attack, at least 14 military personnel were killed, including members of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).
Not long after launching the attack, the Israeli Air Force would continue to violate Lebanese airspace, flying several times over the Syrian-Lebanese border, Al-Masdar reported on Tuesday citing a military source.
The Israeli warplanes reportedly also conducted several flights over southern Lebanon, with a high concentration on the Nabatiyeh Governorate, the National News Agency reported.
