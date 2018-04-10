Sydney March For Justice to commemorate Armenian Genocide

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Sydney March For Justice to commemorate the 103rd anniversary of the Armenian Genocide will take place on April 22, the Armenian National Committee of Australia reports.

It will begin at the Hyde Park Fountain in Sydney, and end with a special program at Customs House in Circular Quay.

A number of buses have been organised to transport participants to and from the City.

The Melbourne Armenian Genocide Commemoration Evening, featuring international keynote speaker, Bestselling Author, Chris Bohjalian. The event will take place at Springvale Town Hall, Springvale.

Furthermore, a divine liturgy dedicated to the holy martyrs of the Armenian Genocide is scheduled for April 24 at the Armenian Apostolic Church of Holy Resurrection in Chatswood.

The annual Wreath Laying & Armenian Genocide Commemorative Lecture, organised by the Australian Institute for Holocaust & Genocide Studies, will take place on April 26. The lecture will be delivered by Bestselling Author, Chris Bohjalian.