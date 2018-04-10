Sydney March For Justice to commemorate Armenian Genocide
April 10, 2018 - 10:43 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Sydney March For Justice to commemorate the 103rd anniversary of the Armenian Genocide will take place on April 22, the Armenian National Committee of Australia reports.
It will begin at the Hyde Park Fountain in Sydney, and end with a special program at Customs House in Circular Quay.
A number of buses have been organised to transport participants to and from the City.
The Melbourne Armenian Genocide Commemoration Evening, featuring international keynote speaker, Bestselling Author, Chris Bohjalian. The event will take place at Springvale Town Hall, Springvale.
Furthermore, a divine liturgy dedicated to the holy martyrs of the Armenian Genocide is scheduled for April 24 at the Armenian Apostolic Church of Holy Resurrection in Chatswood.
The annual Wreath Laying & Armenian Genocide Commemorative Lecture, organised by the Australian Institute for Holocaust & Genocide Studies, will take place on April 26. The lecture will be delivered by Bestselling Author, Chris Bohjalian.
Top stories
“I’m Armenian, and the Ottoman Empire ― they took the guns from the Armenians,” Nevada congressional candidate Danny Tarkanian said.
Turkish forces mainly used German rifles and other weapons to carry out the Genocide of the Armenian people, a new report has found.
An animated film dedicated to the Armenian Genocide took the first prize at the Global India International Film Festival.
Prominent filmmakers and producers joined some of the top legal minds in America on March 16 to form Lights. Camera. Reaction.
Partner news
Topic
Latest news
Syrian army readies for Damascus offensive despite Trump’s threats Both of these southern Damascus districts are nearly under the Islamic State’s full control, making them a top priority for the Syrian army.
Vardan Minasyan re-appointed Armenia football team boss Former chief coach of the Armenian national football team Vardan Minasyan was re-appointed in the position on April 10.
Experts urge a new framework to diagnose Alzheimer's disease Experts urged a new framework to diagnose Alzheimer's disease using biological clues, rather than symptoms of memory loss.
Erdogan rejects Russian proposal to return Afrin to Syria Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on April 10 criticized the proposal of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.