// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Karabakh soldier killed in Azerbaijan’s fire

Karabakh soldier killed in Azerbaijan’s fire
April 10, 2018 - 11:01 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - A Nagorno Karabakh soldier, Narek Harutyunyan (b. 1998) was killed in crossborder fire by Azerbaijan on Monday, April 9.

An investigation into the details of the incident are underway.

A Karabakh soldier, Grigor Yeghoyan (b. 1998) was killed in Azerbaijan’s fire on February 22.

The Azerbaijani armed forces on April 7 and the night through the next day violated the ceasefire for several times from Nakhijevan and opened fire towards the Armenian positions.

 Top stories
GOP House candidate blames gun control for Armenian GenocideGOP House candidate blames gun control for Armenian Genocide
“I’m Armenian, and the Ottoman Empire ― they took the guns from the Armenians,” Nevada congressional candidate Danny Tarkanian said.
Germany's role in Armenian Genocide detailed in crucial reportGermany's role in Armenian Genocide detailed in crucial report
Turkish forces mainly used German rifles and other weapons to carry out the Genocide of the Armenian people, a new report has found.
Armenian Genocide animated short takes 1st prize at Global India festArmenian Genocide animated short takes 1st prize at Global India fest
An animated film dedicated to the Armenian Genocide took the first prize at the Global India International Film Festival.
Creative Armenia unites filmmakers, experts for human rights summitCreative Armenia unites filmmakers, experts for human rights summit
Prominent filmmakers and producers joined some of the top legal minds in America on March 16 to form Lights. Camera. Reaction.
Partner news
 Articles
And the Pulitzer Prize went to… a lot of Armenians

Honored as the best in literature, journalism

 Most popular in the section
How an Armenian woman’s company in U.S. became a billion-dollar corp
U.S. to allocate $0 to Armenia, $105 mln to Georgia under spending bill
New South Wales' Armenian PM reveals details about her family
Escalation of Karabakh conflict is inevitable, experts warn
Home
All news
Overview: Foreign Policy & Diaspora
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Syrian army readies for Damascus offensive despite Trump’s threats Both of these southern Damascus districts are nearly under the Islamic State’s full control, making them a top priority for the Syrian army.
Vardan Minasyan re-appointed Armenia football team boss Former chief coach of the Armenian national football team Vardan Minasyan was re-appointed in the position on April 10.
Experts urge a new framework to diagnose Alzheimer's disease Experts urged a new framework to diagnose Alzheimer's disease using biological clues, rather than symptoms of memory loss.
Erdogan rejects Russian proposal to return Afrin to Syria Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on April 10 criticized the proposal of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.