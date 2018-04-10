Karabakh soldier killed in Azerbaijan’s fire

PanARMENIAN.Net - A Nagorno Karabakh soldier, Narek Harutyunyan (b. 1998) was killed in crossborder fire by Azerbaijan on Monday, April 9.

An investigation into the details of the incident are underway.

A Karabakh soldier, Grigor Yeghoyan (b. 1998) was killed in Azerbaijan’s fire on February 22.

The Azerbaijani armed forces on April 7 and the night through the next day violated the ceasefire for several times from Nakhijevan and opened fire towards the Armenian positions.