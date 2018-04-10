Armenia does everything to achieve peace in Karabakh: president

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia is doing everything it can to achieve peace in Nagorno Karabakh and expects the same from the Azerbaijani side, president Armen Sarkissian said in an interview with TASS.

"Eventually, all regional conflicts find their settlement, they are quite surmountable," the president said.

"History has seen conflicts no less cruel and dramatic.

"It is obvious that political will to achieve peace and accord is necessary for the settlement of the issue."

Sarkissian said in the same interview that he is planning to visit Moscow in the near future.

"Naturally, I will be very interested in visiting Moscow as Armenia’s president in the near future," Sarkissian said.

"Armenian leaders traditionally pay their first official visits to Moscow. So far, no concrete date has been agreed," he said.

A former ambassador to the United Kingdom, Sarkissian was sworn in as president at a special sitting of the National Assembly at the Sports and Concert Complex in Yerevan on Monday, April 9.