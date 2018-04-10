Scientists uncover more interesting facts about chocolate
April 10, 2018 - 14:18 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Scientists are uncovering evidence that turns chocolate from an enemy of the waistline to a virtue for emotional and sexual well-being.
According to a new TV series, giving chocolate to someone you love makes them feel aroused and stimulates the same hormones as love-making.
This is in part because it stimulates oxytocin - the same hormone that the brain releases when people are hugged or kissed.
The role of chocolate and the chemicals it affects is explored in a TV series on the Food Network called Food: Fact or Fiction?
Levels of oxytocin - also known as the 'cuddle hormone' - play a role in empathy, bonding and orgasms.
As part of the show it was found sharing chocolate with a loved one increased oxytocin levels.
'Apparently, giving chocolate to a loved one means you feel loved and cared for and a bit aroused', a spokesperson from the Food Network told the Express.
This is supported by nutritionist Professor Andrew Prentice of the Medical Research Council's International Nutrition Group.
He said chocolate-lovers benefit from oxytocin as it induces relaxed feelings in their brains.
It is also released during orgasm and may keep depression at bay during dark winter months, he told Net Doctor.
In separate research, Professor Prentice and his team gave 30 people 40g of dark chocolate over a period of 14 days.
Top stories
According to a source, the Syrian army attacked several axes around Mesraba in a bid to overwhelm the Islamist rebels that defend the town.
Park Street, Calcutta’s iconic restaurant and bar street, has at least three other buildings credited to Armenians.
"The necessary funds are and will continue being allocated, including those for the purchase of new modern weapons," he said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin made a surprise visit to Syria after a busy weekend that dealt with several regional issues.
Partner news
Latest news
Vardan Minasyan re-appointed Armenia football team boss Former chief coach of the Armenian national football team Vardan Minasyan was re-appointed in the position on April 10.
Science may have figured out why humans have eyebrows The new a digital model of a fossil skull, thought to be between 125,000 and 300,000 years old, of an extinct species.
Visa waiver process set to launch with ratification of EU-Armenia deal According to him, the visa waiver is a commitment of two sides, and the European Union will provide Armenia with an action plan.
CNN to air Anthony Bourdain’s Armenia adventures on May 20 During dinners with locals, the host explores the native and Diaspora Armenian populations’ survival and achievements.