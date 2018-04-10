Visa waiver process set to launch with ratification of EU-Armenia deal
April 10, 2018 - 16:17 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The launch of the process of visa liberalization with the European Union will begin with the ratification of the new deal between the bloc and Armenia, deputy foreign minister Karen Nazaryan said on Tuesday, April 10.
According to him, the visa waiver is a commitment of two sides, and the European Union will provide Armenia with an action plan.
“The process envisages reforms. The Armenian side, however, did not wait for the action plan and instead undertook a number of legislative changes that will form part of the liberalization procedure,” the deputy minister said.
“We hope the European Union will adequately assess our activities.”
The CEPA (Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement) between the EU and Armenia was signed by Mogherini and Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian in Brussels on November 24. The Armenian government approved the 350-page deal in December and sent it to the parliament for final ratification two weeks ago.
